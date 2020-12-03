Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: PN MP proposes vision to attract new blood to the party

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes replies to questions sent to Opposition MP Claudio Grech about his proposal for the PN to be more inclusive of new political candidates. Grech said that the suggestion is part of a wider vision to attract ‘new talent’ to the party.

Another story reports on the murder case of Shannon Mak in 2018. The Dutchwoman’s former colleague and partner changed his original plea to admit guilt in October this year, leading to a 30-year jail sentence by Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: