Malta: PN MP proposes vision to attract new blood to the party

L-Orizzont publishes replies to questions sent to Opposition MP Claudio Grech about his proposal for the PN to be more inclusive of new political candidates. Grech said that the suggestion is part of a wider vision to attract ‘new talent’ to the party.

Another story reports on the murder case of Shannon Mak in 2018. The Dutchwoman’s former colleague and partner changed his original plea to admit guilt in October this year, leading to a 30-year jail sentence by Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

