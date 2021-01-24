Malta: PN officials say party is in a process of renewal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument publishes interviews with PN deputy leaders David Agius and Robert Arrigo and the parliamentary group secretary Karol Aquilina on the process of renewal with the party after a new shadow cabinet was announced on Wednesday.

Another report says that there are 1,000 people appointed as government consultants or persons of trust, describing it as a continuation by Prime Minister Robert Abela of a precedent set by Joseph Muscat.

