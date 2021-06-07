Malta: PN pledges to close Mount Carmel hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that a PN government would shut down Mount Carmel hospital and open a new hospital. He said that mental health needs to be given the quality care it deserves. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/06/monte-carmeli-jinghalaq-u-jinfetah-sptar-gdid-bernard-grech/

Another story covers an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the business community is facing uncertainty and pledged that a Nationalist government would review the tax system to ensure a level playing field for local companies. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/06/in-nies-ghal-qalbna-weghdi-cari-favur-il-familji-mill-pn/

