Malta: PN proposes 400-bed hospital in Gozo

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is proposing a new 400-bed hospital in Gozo. The party said the facility is part of a range of investments in the island’s healthcare system that include a hospital helicopter service and MRI scanning. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/05/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jaghti-serhan-il-mohh-lill-ghawdxin-fil-kura-tas-sahha/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the policies of the Labour government led to Malta’s grey-listing by the FATF. He said the PN is opening up to more people who can bring about change and restore the country’s reputation. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/05/flimkien-nistghu-nkunu-kor-ta-bidla-bernard-grech/

