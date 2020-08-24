Malta: PN proposes free utilities and extended COVID-19 recovery measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two months of free utilities, a moratorium on loan and interest repayments as well as an extension to the COVID-19 wage supplement are among proposals the Nationalist Party announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the PN headquarters in Pieta, deputy leader Robert Arrigo observed that a number of countries had placed restrictions on travel to Malta, a development which could hurt the economy. He called for swift action to counteract the damage.

Arrigo warned that several economic recovery measures introduced by the government were about to expire, amid a resurgence of the virus within the community. He, therefore, urged the authorities to implement the PN’s proposals to avoid economic devastation, particularly in the tourism industry.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:00

