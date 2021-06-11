Malta: PN proposes international cargo hub

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who proposed an international intermodal hub for cargo logistics. Visiting the Valletta Cruise Port in Valletta, Grech said that the maritime sector should play a bigger role in Malta’s economy. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/10/gvern-nazzjonalista-jinvesti-fintermodal-hub-internazzjonali-ghal-logistika-tal-merkanzija-bernard-grech/

The paper publishes a PN statement condemning the last-minute recusal of five members sitting on the Planning Authority Board. The body was due to vote on the development plan of the City Centre project in Pembroke. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/10/kundannabbli-l-agir-ta-5-membri-tal-pa-li-rrikuzaw-ruhhom-fl-ahhar-hinijiet-pn/

