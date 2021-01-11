Malta: PN registers bump in approval

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes survey findings by Malta Today which show a five percentage point increase in support for the PN, the highest since 2017. The party registered the strongest approval among the 16-35 age group.

The paper criticises Prime Minister Robert Abela for urging people to attend a political event by the Labour Party held at a hotel, at a time when Covid-19 cases are surging. The article calls for greater caution during the pandemic.

