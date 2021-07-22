Malta: PN says country cannot wait 18 months to exit FATF greylist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a PN statement warning that the country cannot afford to stay in the FATF greylist for 18 months. The party said that, if elected, it would return Malta to the whitelist within three months. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/21/pajjizna-ma-jistx-jistenna-18-il-xahar-biex-jerga-jkun-fuq-il-lista-l-bajda-tal-fatf-pn/

Another story covers a speech by PN Leader Bernard Grech who appealed for all stakeholders to join a common front to restore international trust and credibility in Malta as a financial jurisdiction. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/21/flimkien-nergghu-niksbu-l-fiducja-u-l-kredibbilta-li-jixraqlu-pajjizna-bernard-grech/

The paper reports that the number of active Covid-19 cases reached 2,340 after another 199 new infections were registered on Wednesday. One patient is in intensive care at Mater Dei while another 14 are receiving treatment at the hospital. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/21/covid-19-199-kaz-gdid-ifiqu-30/

