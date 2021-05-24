Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the PN has identified an area for a motorsport track that would not eat into rural land. Party leader Bernard Grech said that the sector includes a range of disciplines that nurture exciting local talent. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/23/gvern-nazzjonalista-jwieghed-li-jaghmel-trakka-ghall-motorsport-minghajr-ma-tinqered-art-li-hija-prezzjuza/

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that construction is central to the economy, pointing out that several jobs depend on it. He said, however, that the sector should not develop at the expense of land. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/23/rrid-ekonomja-gusta-fejn-kulhadd-jista-jimxi-l-quddiem-bernard-grech/

