Il-Mument says that the Nationalist Party is holding a fundraising marathon on Sunday. Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech said that donations by the many helps to strengthen the party.

The paper says that Robert Abela’s inaction against Minister Ian Borg shows the Prime Minister’s weakness. The report follows a case this week in which the minister was told by the court that his testimony was lacking in credibility.

