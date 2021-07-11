Malta: PN set to change secretary general

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech will not recontest the post in an election this week. Meanwhile, sources told the paper that the party leadership is keen on Michael Piccinino as his replacement. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/zammit-dimech-to-step-aside-as-bernard-grech-anoints-26-year-old.885649

Another story says that inbound and outbound travellers were angered by the change in government policy allowing only fully vaccinated persons into the country. The nurses’ union and the association of catering establishments, however, welcomed the new rules. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/new-covid-19-restrictions-spoil-travel-plans-for-the-unvaccinated.885490

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro