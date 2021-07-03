Malta: PN slams government for poor consultation on recovery plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a PN press conference criticising the government’s lack of consultation on the Covid-19 recovery plan. Party spokesperson for NGOs Kevin Cutajar said that the pandemic is hardly mentioned in the document published this week. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/02/gvern-li-ghazel-li-ma-jikkonsultax-dwar-il-pjan-ta-rkupru-pn/

The paper says that the parliamentary committee for standards in public life will decide whether to confirm a report by the Standards Commissioner finding Rosianne Cutajar in breach of ethics. The committee is chaired by Speaker Angelo Farrugia. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/02/rosianne-cutajar-tinstab-hatja-ta-ksur-ta-etika/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro