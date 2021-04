Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that a magisterial inquiry has been launched into a cyber-attack that stole sensitive information from the PN’s servers. The hackers behind the Avaddon ransomware published employee data to the dark web.

Another report quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who revealed that the government deficit is this year expected to rise to 12 per cent but gave assurances that now no or increased taxes will be introduced.

