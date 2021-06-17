Malta: PN vows to cancel Gozo hospital deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on a pledge by the PN to revoke the deal with Steward Health Care if elected to government and invest the money in new specialised health services in Gozo for both residents and medical tourists. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-16/local-news/PN-pledges-to-rescind-Steward-contract-use-concession-money-for-new-health-services-in-Gozo-6736234416

The paper speaks with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that the Labour Party is shifting its attention from reducing unemployment to protecting the environment. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-17/local-news/Watch-PL-in-transition-from-focus-on-economy-to-environment-Farrugia-6736234428

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro