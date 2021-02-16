Malta: PN warns that inaction against junior minister harms the country’s reputation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a PN statement criticising the Prime Minister for failing to act against Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar. The opposition party said that impunity of Cabinet members tarnishes the country’s reputation.

Another story says that proposals by the PN to increase the Enemalta Feed-In Tariff will benefit 25,000 households that have invested in photovoltaic panels in the last ten years. Party Leader Bernard Grech said the proposal would correct injustice toward families.

The paper reports that two people died from Covid-19 between Sunday and Monday. A 97-year-old woman died while she was being treated at Mater Dei hospital and an 82-year-old man died at a private residence.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...