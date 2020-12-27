Malta: Police await government approval to access tax chief’s phone

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that Prime Minister Robert Abela is undecided about allowing the police to access the phone of tax commissioner Marvin Gaerty. According to the income tax act, the commissioner is protected by secrecy provisions that only the government can waive.

The paper quotes survey findings which show that seven in ten people in Malta are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine if they have the option. Just over 10 percent they were unlikely to take it while 13 percent were undecided.

