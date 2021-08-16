Malta: Police carry out drug arrests after cocaine haul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men were arrested on Saturday evening and are now being accused of trafficking cocaine in areas frequented by young people in and around Valletta. Police sources indicate that the two could form part of a wider drug-trafficking network, given the conspicuous amount of drug and cash that was found on them.

L-Orizzont also gives frontpage coverage to the proposed Marsascala Marina, also featuring MP Jean Claude Micallef’s appeal not to turn swimming bays into Marinas. It also talks to a Covid-19 patient who is now calling on people to take the vaccination, admitting he was in the wrong when refusing to take the job.