A young man who attended the party currently being investigated by the Police has apologised and confirmed that this was held last night.

Zak Grech Fenech, co-founder of ClubHouse Europe, made a public apology for attending the party although he made it clear that ClubHouse Europe was not the organizer and had nothing to do with it.

Source TVM

Updated1745

