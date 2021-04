Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that a money-laundering investigation led the police to discover €52,000 in cash and other items of high value at the home of 29-year-old Floren Sultana. The restaurateur starred in a PL electoral advert in 2013.

Another story covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to Inspire Foundation. He said that persons with disability have the right to advance and that the party is building its policies around the needs of individuals.

