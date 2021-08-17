Malta: Police investigating alleged racist insults hurled at goalkeeper in Premier League fixture

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent gives frontpage coverage to a police investigation into racism on the football pitch, saying that a goalkeeper was allegedly racially insulted by a supporter.

In another story, it reports that a 16-year-old girl from a Middle Eastern country has been found guilty of using a stolen passport after fleeing to Europe to escape persecution. The girl, who is not being named on account of her age and whose country of origin and particular circumstances are being withheld on court order, had been helped to escape the country by her family after members of a group she formed part of “disappeared.” She is now applying for asylum.