The Times reports that the police have established evidence of a plan for businessman Yorgen Fenech to transfer an apartment to the head of the Economic Crimes Unit, Ray Aquilina. Fenech would sell the apartment to Aquilina’s parents at a heavily reduced price. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/yorgen-fenechs-cut-price-property-plan-with-senior-police-officer.869770

The paper speaks to Minister Michael Falzon who was responsible for St Vincent de Paul Residence when a controversial €274 million contract was awarded. Falzon said that the contract should have been presented to the Cabinet for approval. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/st-vincent-de-paul-deal-should-have-got-cabinet-approval-falzon-says.869833

