Malta: Police investigating businessman’s alleged links to mafia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the financial crimes investigators are questioning an Italian man suspected of planning to launder millions of euros for the mafia. Roberto Recordare is named as the owner of Malta-based companies operating in the software sector.

The paper says that 40 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, the lowest number in a single in more than two months. There were also less swab tests conducted, but the rate of positive results was still lower than in the last weeks.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...