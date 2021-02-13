Malta: Police investigating explicit video leak

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the police are investigating the leak of an explicit video of a woman who was being circulated without her consent. The coach of the Siġġiewi football team stepped down after team players were found sharing the content.

Another story quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the drop in cases in homes for the elderly signals that the vaccination programme is having its intended effect. She warned that the virus is now spreading in football nurseries.

