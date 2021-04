Reading Time: < 1 minute



After a number of people were defrauded by a couple which was asking them for money to supposedly tow their car, the Police have confirmed with TVM that it has received other similar reports and the case is being investigated.

The man and woman were caught on video asking a man for money after they had already stopped him asking for money using the same excuse the week before.

Source TVM

Updated: 1745

