Malta: Police investigating second case of racial abuse

L-Orizzont says that the police have launched an investigation into a physical gang attack on a black homeless person in Swatar. The attackers fled the scene when the victim was left motionless on the street and a couple of witnesses called an ambulance for help.

The paper says that the teachers’ unions are still in the dark about the new scholastic year, expected to open in September. A representative of one of the unions said that the Education Ministry is waiting for advice from health authorities.

