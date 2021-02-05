Malta: Police investigation into Keith Schembri ongoing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that former chief of staff Keith Schembri was interrogated by the police for two hours on Thursday. His lawyers said afterwards that he was no longer on bail, but the police confirmed that the probe is still ongoing.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be brought forward by two weeks with the expected arrival of the first batch of doses from AstraZeneca on Sunday.

