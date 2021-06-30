Malta: Police perform well in FATF test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today speaks with Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who said that the force did well in the FATF assessment. Acknowledging room for improvement, the Commissioner noted that the Police are part of a larger structure.

Another story says that a report by the FATF lists illicit waste disposal among the environmental crimes engaged in by money launderers. It warned that crime syndicates are often involved in waste trafficking to recycle their ill-gotten cash.

