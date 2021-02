Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports on the arrest of brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associate Jamie Vella on Tuesday. The men are suspected to have supplied the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...