Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Police receive five domestic violence reports a day

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Domestic Violence Unit within the police force has received an average five reports daily since it was set up on October 1. Inspector Eman Hayman explained that the unit assists victims with social work expertise.

Another story follows a PL political event during which Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government chose to invest in the country rather than resorting to a policy of austerity before the Covid-19 challenge.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: