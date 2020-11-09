Malta: Police receive five domestic violence reports a day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Domestic Violence Unit within the police force has received an average five reports daily since it was set up on October 1. Inspector Eman Hayman explained that the unit assists victims with social work expertise.

Another story follows a PL political event during which Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government chose to invest in the country rather than resorting to a policy of austerity before the Covid-19 challenge.

