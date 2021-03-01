Malta: Police revive 2014 gangland murder case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a police investigation into the 2014 murder of Jonathan Pace, who was shot while standing on his balcony, is making progress. The suspected gangland case has been reopened after Caruana Galizia hitman Vince Muscat started collaborating with the police.

Another story says that a Mdina property owner deposited a sworn statement with the Standards Commissioner confirming a €46,500 commission paid to MP Rosianne Cutajar for her role in brokering a €3.1 million sales deal with Yorgen Fenech.

