The Times quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who told the press that all suspects involved in the Caruana Galizia murder have been caught or are facing charges. He refused, however, to declare the case closed.

Another story says that homes for the elderly that have reached a 90 percent Covid-19 vaccination rate will be allowed to remove the Perspex panels that have for months separated residents and visitors.

