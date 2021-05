Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Police are searching for a thief who committed a hold-up this afternoon at a food shop in Ħal Għaxaq. The thief escaped from the establishment with €20.

Ashley Abela, a 19-year old worker at the shop, situated in the Ħal Għaxaq bypass corner with Triq it-Tumbarellu, told Television Malta that at around 3.15pm she was suddenly approached by a man wearing an anti-covid mask and a hoodie. The man carried a knife and requested her to give him €20 in order not to hurt her.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...