Reading Time: < 1 minute

Referring to the young couple who were caught smoking cannabis and arrested in a hotel in St Julian’s, on Facebook, the Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said that he wants to see the Police act in the spirit of legislative changes made in recent years by the Government.

Minister Camilleri went on to add that more than that, he believes and will work toward legislative change in this regard, “in a way that ensures such cases are less likely to happen.”

Source TVM

Updated 1646

