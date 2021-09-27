Malta: Police to investigate fraud claims into late notary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the police have opened an investigation into late notary Ivan Barbara following claims of fraud and misappropriation by clients. The notary died suddenly in April after contracting Covid-19 in India. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-26/local-news/Bring-it-on-Joseph-Muscat-says-over-call-for-further-investigation-into-Egrant-6736237042

The paper picks up a Facebook post by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that he is not worried about any further investigation into offshore company Egrant. Muscat was reacting to news that an inquiry recommended a probe into the once-secret structure. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/bring-it-on-says-joseph-muscat.903389

