Malta Today reveals that the former Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna will post bail at the police headquarters on Monday morning, as investigators move to prosecute on claims of financial crimes by the shuttered audit company.

Another story says that the Commissioner for Revenue sent a €191,000 tax bill to the Maltese company owned by Angolan billionaire Isabel Dos Santos, rolling back a previously awarded tax refund.

