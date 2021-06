Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that a man with an arrest warrant for skipping on maintenance to his wife and children did not turn up in court on Monday. The police said that they were unable to locate him.

Another story quotes a United Nations report raising concerns about trafficking of migrants in West and North Africa. The document describes how victims are often subjected to extreme violence, torture, rape, and kidnapping.

