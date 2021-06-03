Malta: Police warn about surge in online scams

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with Cyber Crime Unit Sergeant Joseph Louis Xerri who warned that online scams are on the rise and appealed for vigilance by the public. More than 200 people have fallen victim to an online scheme in the last three weeks.

The paper reports that government debt reached over 54 per cent of GDP at the end of 2020, with the Financial Corporations sector holding nearly two-thirds of it. Compared with 2019, total debt increased by €1.3 billion.

