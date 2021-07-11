Malta: Popular support for vaccine-only travel policy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that 96 per cent of respondents in a survey agreed that only fully vaccinated tourists should be allowed into Malta. The study was conducted before the measure was announced by the health minister on Friday.

The paper publishes survey results showing an increase in approval ratings of just over one per cent for both major party leaders from last month. Prime Minster Abela leads Opposition Leader Bernard Grech 21 points. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/data_and_surveys/110826/maltatoday_survey_trust_in_abela_grows_despite_fatf_greylisting

