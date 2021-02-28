Malta: Portomaso company serving as intermediary for Premier League sponsor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that an Asian white-label betting company sponsoring English Premier League football clubs is run by an intermediary registered in Malta and based in Portomaso. The UK government is reviewing sponsorship rules over fears of potential money laundering.

Another story says that three people are objecting to a development application to build 71 apartments in Nadur claiming that parts of the pristine site slated for construction belongs to them.

