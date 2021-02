Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports on the opening of the Conference on National Unity on Friday. In his opening address, President George Vella asked whether Malta belongs exclusively to the Maltese or to those who live here too.

A second story says that a new rentals reform for pre-1995 contracts will cap leases for tenants in full-time jobs at a quarter of their monthly income, while the government will absorb the difference.

