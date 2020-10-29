Malta: President says development in Gozo shouldn’t take place at the cost of nature

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President of Malta George Vella stressed on the importance that development in Gozo does not take place at the expense of the natural environment, which is one of the main attractions of the island.

Addressing the annual Ġieħ Għawdex Award ceremony, organised by the Circolo Gozitano and the Ministry for Gozo in Victoria, Gozo, he noted that the natural environment is essential not only to preserve Gozo’s attractions and to attract external and internal tourism but also to the physical and mental health of Gozitans themselves.

