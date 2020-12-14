Malta: President says that Caruana Galizia investigations are a national priority

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes President George Vella in his Republic Day address who said that the primary challenge for Malta was to ensure that justice is served for those behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The paper speaks to a Foreign Affairs Ministry official who said that travel between Malta and the UK will not be interrupted even in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The EU may impose a travel ban on the UK after the transition period ends on December 31.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...