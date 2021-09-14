Malta: President visits Daphne Caruana Galizia murder site

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that President George Vella visited the site of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination in Bidnija, laying a wreath and condemning the killing. The Office of the President said the gesture helps a national process of healing. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-13/local-news/President-and-First-Lady-pay-tribute-to-Daphne-Caruana-Galizia-at-assassination-site-6736236679

Another story reports that the Chamber of SMEs unveiled a set of recommendations for economic measures ahead of the upcoming budget, focusing on overcoming the effects of the pandemic and the FATF grey-listing. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-13/local-news/President-and-First-Lady-pay-tribute-to-Daphne-Caruana-Galizia-at-assassination-site-6736236679

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro