President George Vella has declared that efforts being made in favour of quality of life, sustainability and safeguarding of the environment in today’s world, deserve to keep the country’s reputation as their mainstay.

During a visit to the Environment and Resources Authority, ERA, the President praised the invaluable work being carried out by the agency, whilst reminding of the great responsibility it has within society.

Source: TVM

Updated 1640

