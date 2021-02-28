Malta: Prime Minister announces pre-1995 rentals reform

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports on an announcement by the Prime Minister that the pre-1995 rentals law will be repealed with government footing the bill for much of the new leases up to a maximum of €10,000 a year per family.

The paper says that two contractors were each sentenced to two years in jail suspended for four years after being found guilty of the involuntary homicide of a teenager when a “negligently built” wall collapsed on him at a holiday home in 2011.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...