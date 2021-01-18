Malta: Prime Minister defends co-option of Oliver Scicluna

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the co-option of Oliver Scicluna to parliament sends a ‘powerful message’ of inclusion of people with different abilities. He defended the move as fully democratic.

L-Orizzont picks a report by the Human Rights Watch which criticises the EU for pursuing orders with vaccine developers while joining the global Covax effort. The organisation says that the unilateral agreements risk unequal access to vaccines by poorer countries.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...