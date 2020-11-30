Malta: Prime Minister eyes full recovery by May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the Covid-19 vaccine will start being administered in January. Abela said he expects the country to go back to ‘business as usual’ by May.

Another story reports on a case in court about a man who was blackmailed by two private investigators he had engaged. Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale ruled that the victim had been defrauded and ordered the accused to repay over €230,000.

