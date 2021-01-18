Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Malta: Prime Minister open to euthanasia discussion

The Times follows a speech by the Prime Minister where he said it was time for a discussion about euthanasia. Robert Abela said he did not personally have a clear position on the subject but insisted that the issue cannot be ignored.     

Another report says that there is a lower rate of influenza and common cold this month, compared to previous years. Public Health Superintendent Charmain Gauci said that Covid-19 protocols have kept the number of cases down.

