Malta: Prime Minister open to euthanasia discussion

The Times follows a speech by the Prime Minister where he said it was time for a discussion about euthanasia. Robert Abela said he did not personally have a clear position on the subject but insisted that the issue cannot be ignored.

Another report says that there is a lower rate of influenza and common cold this month, compared to previous years. Public Health Superintendent Charmain Gauci said that Covid-19 protocols have kept the number of cases down.

