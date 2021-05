Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who announced plans by the government to unveil a national strategy on the rights of people with disability. The document will focus on accessibility and inclusion.

The paper speaks with a woman whose parents both contracted the coronavirus. Her mother, aged 70, died in hospital while her father was kept in intensive care for three weeks before finally beating the disease.

