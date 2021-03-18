Malta: Prime Minister says decisions by government based decisions on science

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows a TV interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that all decisions related to the pandemic taken by the government were based on science. Abela said that all vaccine doses are being used.

Another story reports on a meeting of the European Economic and Social Committee discussing the effects of migration on EU economies. A study presented in the meeting suggested that immigration could be part of a solution to aging European populations.

The paper carries an interview with Theresann Azzopardi who lost her 70-year-old mother to Covid-19 and whose father is currently in intensive care. Azzopardi urged everyone to do their best to save lives.

